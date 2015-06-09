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kostas Nakos
konak
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aerial photography of island near body of water
Paradise beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., SP310
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
sun
trees
woods
geography
clear
coastal
shoreline
isolated
cliffs
azure
sandy
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