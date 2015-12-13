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Bolun Yan
bolun
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aerial photography of ice capped mountain under blue sky
Forest and snowy mountain
A map marker
Namcha Barwa, Nyingchi, China
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
mountains
snow
night
stars
grey
star
mountian
wide angle
vista
snow capped
china
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