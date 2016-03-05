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Jorge Vidal
vidalorga
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aerial photography of houses
Brick houses in Barcelona
A map marker
Carrer de l'Escorial, Barcelona, Spain
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Published on
March 5, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
architecture
orange
grey
europe
cityscape
houses
housing
town
structure
brick
south america
metropolitan
barcelona
spain
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