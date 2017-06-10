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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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aerial photography of houses
Idyllic hills
A map marker
Hirzel, Zürich, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, FC300X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
spring
green
road
farm
hills
houses
town
country
curves
scenery
field
countryside
meadow
grassland
outdoors
aerial view
tent
rural
schweiz
4K images
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