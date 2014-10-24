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Deniz Fuchidzhiev
dfuchidzhiev
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aerial photography of houses near mountain
Scenic village in Fall
A map marker
Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
architecture
church
buildings
cityscape
hill
neighborhood
town
tower
homes
season
plovdiv
roofs
rooftops
hilltop
skyview
bulgaria
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