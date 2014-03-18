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Wojtek Witkowski
wojtek
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aerial photography of high-rise buildings
I love my city.
A map marker
Empire State Building, New York City, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 18, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
building
cars
architecture
outdoor
road
grey
new york city
urban
fog
cityscape
skyline
skyscraper
nyc
outdoors
empire state building
manhattan
mist
skyscrapers
High resolution images
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