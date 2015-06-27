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Nick Hawkins
nhawkns
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aerial photography of high-rise buildings
Skyscrapers in fog
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
road
grey
window
buildings
glass
apartment
fog
skyline
windows
skyscraper
tower
apartments
foggy
skyscrapers
haze
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