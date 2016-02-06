Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Hoil Ryu
ckhi
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial photography of high-rise buildings
Busan Tower cityscape
A map marker
Busan Tower, South Korea
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
color
grey
buildings
urban
stone
korea
skyscraper
asia
cold
aerial view
busy
drone view
crowded
foreign
suburban
juxtaposition
south korea
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20