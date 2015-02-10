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Anthony DELANOIX
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aerial photography of high-rise buildings
Tranquil afternoon skyline
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
construction
clouds
life
grey
buildings
urban
boston
skyscraper
explore
city view
downtown
city life
birds eye view
overview
city line
highrise buildings
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