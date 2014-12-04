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Abigail Keenan
akeenster
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aerial photography of high-rise building under white and blue sky
Urban landscape
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
river
street
grey
happy
city wallpaper
buildings
urban
cityscape
seattle
skyscraper
town
aerial view
bright
busy
downtown
landmark
crowded
Free pictures
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