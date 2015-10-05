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Matt Jones
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aerial photography of high rise building
High-rises on a riverbank
A map marker
Saint Paul, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
cloud
river
grey
city wallpaper
buildings
urban
bridge
cityscape
skyscraper
town
structure
tower
downtown
waterfront
business district
metropolitan
united states
HD Wallpapers
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