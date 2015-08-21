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Mathieu Daix
mathieudaix
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aerial photography of group of people trekking on snow
Alpinism in its heartland
A map marker
Mont-Blanc, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-FZ200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
blue
winter
snow
white
grey
group
shadow
sunlight
ski
cold
alps
hike
trail
wild
ridge
alpinism
barren
montblanc
france
HD Wallpapers
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