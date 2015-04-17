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Julia Caesar
juliacaesar
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aerial photography of green trees during daytime
Village on woody hills
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 17, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
trees
grey
field
forrest
foliage
power line
powerline
power pole
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