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Eddie & Carolina Stigson
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aerial photography of green trees beside body of water
Calm before the storm
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
autumn
fall
trees
grey
lake
calm
outdoors
coast
serenity
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