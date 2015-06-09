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Patrick Fore
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aerial photography of green leaf trees at daytime
Small plane over a lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
green
airplane
trees
wood
lake
plane
wilderness
wild
empty
northwest
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