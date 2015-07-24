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Fabian Oelkers
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aerial photography of green grass field near body of water
Grassy slope over a lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
sea
green
mountains
outdoor
trees
beautiful
lake
vacation
cottage
shoreline
hillside
ridge
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