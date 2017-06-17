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John Gibbons
johngibbons
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aerial photography of gray concrete water dam
The Damn Dam
A map marker
Glen Canyon Dam, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desert
grey
engineering
shadow
concrete
sunlight
hill
arizona
utah
dam
power plant
arizona desert
reservoir
lake powell
united states
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