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John Salzarulo
johnsalzarulo
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aerial photography of gray and white stone lot
Rocks
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
garden
grey
rock
stone
zen
rocks
circle
gray
stones
smooth
pebbles
round
pebble
stone wallpaper
oval
riverbed
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