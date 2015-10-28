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Edward Manson
edwardmanson
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aerial photography of grass and trees
Akaroa village grassland
A map marker
Akaroa, New Zealand
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Published on
October 28, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
land
mountains
clouds
cloud
grass
grey
hills
grassland
cloudy sky
mountain lake
explore
cloudy
farms
bay
new zealand
akaroa
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