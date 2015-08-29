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Ferran Fusalba Roselló
frrn
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aerial photography of forest with mountain range background
Woods and mountains
A map marker
Puerto de la Bonaigua, Espanya
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
mountains
trees
grey
blue sky
mountain range
pine tree
mountain peak
explore
peak
dense forest
mountain ridge
mountain line
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