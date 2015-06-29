Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
David Brooks
davidbrooksdesign
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial photography of forest
Abandoned Country Building
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Kiss X5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
grass
lonely
cottage
brick
mist
abandoned
ruins
cloudy
old building
irish
haze
scottish
abandon
misty hills
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20