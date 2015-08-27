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Carmine De Fazio
carminu
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aerial photography of foggy mountain
Forest under fog
A map marker
Decollatura, Italia
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 27, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
summer
green
rain
trees
cloud
grey
fog
brown
misty forest
mist
cloudy
italia
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