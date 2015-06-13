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Will Langenberg
wlangenberg
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aerial photography of foggy forest
Foggy Foliage
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
plant
trees
grey
field
fog
hill
outdoors
mist
ridge
fogg
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