Sand dunes of different sizes pile up and already now offer a great view.The wind sweeping over the dunes literally makes the sand dance in the sun and creates a very special atmosphere.We like it right away! The dunes are gradually bathed in an increasingly beautiful light as the sun sinks deeper and deeper behind them-while the sand shines golden yellow at the beginning, it shimmers a little later in delicate pink. We just let ourselves drift here, take a walk here and there and enjoy the relaxed and calm atmosphere. Simply a dreamlike conclusion for another beautiful day in the southwest!