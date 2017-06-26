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Raphaël Biscaldi
les_photos_de_raph
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aerial photography of dam
Depth of the dam
A map marker
Tignes, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, Mavic Pro
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
structure
aerial view
dam
drop
barrier
drone view
height
steep
france
tignes
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