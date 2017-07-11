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Scott Lorsch
scottlorsch
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aerial photography of concrete mansion
Luxury Desert Home
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Published on
July 11, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
architecture
home
desert
grey
beautiful
luxury
golf
golf course
mansion
modern
aerial view
brick
luxury home
aerial
homes
golf club
luxurious
large home
Non-copyrighted images
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