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Alexandre Perotto
perotto
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aerial photography of concrete buildings
Barcelona neighborhood
A map marker
Barcelona, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
grey
barcelona
spain
buildings
urban
cityscape
neighborhood
town
roof
view
tower
dust
filter
rooftop
sepia
roofs
old houses
Public domain images
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