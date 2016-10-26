Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Denys Nevozhai
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial photography of city with high-rise buildings
Sitting on skyscraper roof
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 26, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
city
night
china
street
grey
batman
urban
adventure
roof
roofing
roofer
edge
cool backgrounds
night lights
extreme
urban exploration
cool wallpapers
urbex
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20