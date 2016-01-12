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aerial photography of city high-rise buildings surrounded body of water during daytime
I can see my house from here
A map marker
Empire State Building, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
new york
river
blue sky
new york city
buildings
shadow
sunlight
horizon
nyc
aerial view
manhattan
aerial
skyscrapers
city scape
world trade center
skyscaper
united states
PNG images
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