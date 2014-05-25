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Alex Gindin
alexgindin
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aerial photography of city buildings during daytime
Smog over the city
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 25, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
sea
sunrise
river
purple
lake
urban
reflection
fog
cityscape
brown
pollution
town
aerial view
mist
skyscrapers
drone view
waterfront
misty
from above
Public domain images
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