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Robert Bye
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aerial photography of city buildings during daytime
London Skyline with Thames
A map marker
St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AD, UK, London, United Kingdom
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Published on
April 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
river
grey
buildings
urban
bridge
aerial view
rooftop
london
united kingdom
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