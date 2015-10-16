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Josh Swift
jswift
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aerial photography of city buildings
Downtown Seattle skyline
A map marker
225 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121, USA, United States
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Published on
October 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sunset
architecture
sunrise
gradient
street
buildings
skyline
skyscraper
structure
tower
dusk
skyscrapers
scenery
usa
urban
seattle
neighborhood
town
Royalty-free images
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