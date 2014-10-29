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Juan ignacio Tapia
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aerial photography of city
Village in the Valley
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
blue
mountains
clouds
trees
buildings
mexico
hills
cloudy sky
hill
houses
valley
town
middle east
homes
arid
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