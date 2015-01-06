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Justin Eisner
justinbeisner
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aerial photography of buildings near body of water
Foggy Cityscape
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sea
clouds
community
trees
grey
buildings
urban
fog
cityscape
town
port
mist
seaside
harbor
bay
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