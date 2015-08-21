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Matty Sievers
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aerial photography of brown trees
Cloudy countryside
A map marker
Black Hill, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 760D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
clouds
trees
cloud
scenery
field
hills
woods
valley
farmland
moutains
australia
grassland
outdoors
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