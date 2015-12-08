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Sallie Michalsky
salliemichalsky
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aerial photography of brown metal bridge surrounded with trees while cars on road
Scenic river with a bridge
A map marker
Wissahickon Valley Park, Philadelphia, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
land
road
river
colorful
bridge
yellow
shadow
scenic
sunlight
highway
country
aerial view
aerial
winding road
foliage
building
autumn
plant
outdoors
Free images
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