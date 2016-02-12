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aerial photography of bridge road
Elevated two-lane road
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 12, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
building
house
green
road
home
trees
grey
bridge
highway
greenery
view
structure
freeway
motorway
above
expressway
distant
bird's-eye view
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