Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alex wong
killerfvith
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial photography of body of water
Swimming pools at the coast
A map marker
Bondi Beach, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
fitness
grey
waves
pool
exercise
swimming pool
skyline
cliff
swim
bondi beach
swimmer
breakwater
australia
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20