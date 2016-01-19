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aerial photography of black SUV on dirt road at daytime
Jeep driving on snow
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
forest
winter
snow
grey
truck
field
vehicle
sunlight
driving
jeep
cold
track
wheel
off road
u turn
tracks
turn around
turnaround
u-turn
Backgrounds
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