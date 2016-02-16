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Thomas Picauly
ma5ly
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aerial photography of black bottles
Open beer bottles
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-M1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
grey
beer
drink
brown
alcohol
bottle
drinks
empty
drinking
bottles
alcoholism
empty bottle
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