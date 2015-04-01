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Jared Erondu
erondu
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aerial photography of baseball field
a baseball stadium
A map marker
AT&T Ballpark, San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, PHANTOM VISION FC200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
green
architecture
grass
sports
event
field
stadium
baseball
playground
athletic
san francisco
united states
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