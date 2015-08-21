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Alexander Videnov
avidenov
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aerial photography green mountains during daytime
Mountain valley in Zasele
A map marker
Zasele, Bulgaria
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 21, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
gradient
grey
adventure
fog
mountain range
valley
outdoors
mist
hike
explore
woodland
wanderlust
bulgaria
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