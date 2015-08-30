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Ferran Fusalba Roselló
frrn
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aerial photograph of city
Cloudy Cadaqués Cityscape
A map marker
Cadaqués, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
building
house
architecture
mountains
clouds
cloud
church
white
grey
storm
fog
town
tower
cloudy
spain
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