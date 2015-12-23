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Shep McAllister
shep979
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aerial photograph of a forest
Shacks in a dry plain
A map marker
Rocky Mount, Virginia, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, PHANTOM VISION FC200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
fall
trees
grass
field
buildings
yellow
hills
hill
fields
farmland
overview
plot
remote
isolated
homestead
tress
united states
High resolution images
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