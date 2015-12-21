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Julius Rinke
juliusrinke
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aerial photograph of a city
City of Florenz
A map marker
Florenz, Italien
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-G5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
architecture
red
europe
urban
brown
florence
houses
roof
tile
aerial view
brick
toy
italian
streets
miniature
tile roof
italien
Royalty-free images
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