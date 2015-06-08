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Brenton Walker
brentonwalker
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aerial photo of village near body of water
River town in mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
city
mountains
clouds
river
grey
lake
skyline
horizon
mountain range
resort
valley
town
port
marina
bay
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