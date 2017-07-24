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Alexander Londoño
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aerial photo of Toyota Center arena
Your dreams are next door
A map marker
Toyota Center, Houston, United States
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Published on
July 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, FC220
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
blue
architecture
sport
street
texas
nba
toyota
houston
aerial
pitch
dji
arena
sponsorship
bird eye view
sports centre
building
road
urban
town
PNG images
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