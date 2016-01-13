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Linda Xu
rhindaxu
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aerial photo of seashore
Coastline near Mount Oberon
A map marker
Mount Oberon, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
beauty
grey
island
silence
coast
shoreline
seashore
coastline
bay
overcast
australia
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