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Larry Chen
chen_idragon
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aerial photo of road between trees near body of water
Bend in a lakeside road
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
road
trees
lake
woods
mountain range
greenery
wilderness
teal
serene
peak
power line
vista
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