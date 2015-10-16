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Kukuh Himawan Samudro
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aerial photo of mountain near land covered by white clouds at golden hour
Volcano at dusk
A map marker
Mount Sumbing, Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-M1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
mountains
sun
clouds
grey
sunshine
sunlight
golden hour
outdoors
dawn
dusk
panorama
cloudy
peak
vista
horizon line
indonesia
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